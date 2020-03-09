VidCon Abu Dhabi postponed to December 2020

By WAM

VidCon Abu Dhabi organisers released a statement on Sunday noting that the event has been postponed until December 2020.

The statement read, "VidCon is dedicated to delivering premium entertainment experiences across the globe, and is determined to create an unforgettable inaugural VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020 event.

"Our first priority is the safety and health of our attendees, sponsors, speakers, creators, and staff. In light of the recent health precautions taken by authorities worldwide to manage the current global health risks, VidCon Abu Dhabi will be postponed to 16th to 19th December 2020."

