Visa waiver for travel between UAE, Brazil

The UAE and Brazil have signed a visa exemption agreement whereby citizens of both countries will be allowed visa-free entry.

"Holders of all types of UAE passports may travel, effective June 2nd, 2018, to Brazil without prior visa arrangements and stay for a maximum of 90 days each year," said Ambassador Ahmed Elham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"The Brazilian government's initiative reaffirms the prestigious international stature boasted by the UAE and opens up new prospects for tourist, travel and investment exchanges between the two countries," he added.

MoFAIC has been a long way over recent years in bolstering the country's position at the global level, Al Dhaheri said, noting that the increasing number of visa waivers secured over the past period through MoUs reflects the Ministry's keenness to provide distinguished consular services on the one hand, and contribute to advancing economic relations with various world countries, on the other.

Brazil's visa waiver brings to 151 the number of countries exempting UAE nationals from visa prior arrangements, with the UAE now leading the Middle East as the most powerful passport in terms of visa-free score, and coming 14th globally in the latest passport power ranking.