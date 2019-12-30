Voting for UAE Nation Brand logo ends December 31

By WAM

Voting for the logo of the UAE Nation Brand will continue until December 31, marking the end of 2019. The UAE Nation Brand has so far attracted an overwhelming 7.2 million votes in less than two weeks since its launch to select the logo that will represent the country to the world.

The public cast their votes to choose one of three logos displayed on the website www.nationbrand.ae to reflect the UAE’s distinctive identity and lead the country’s new journey towards the next 50 years.

The voting campaign has garnered over 370 million social media views and overwhelming online engagement.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had invited people across the globe to take part in voting for the new logo to represent the UAE. The unique call to global audiences reinforces the humanitarian and global aspect that distinguishes the UAE and reflect its deeply-rooted values of openness, coexistence and tolerance.

Overwhelming participation The highest number of votes for the Nation Brand logo came from the UAE, India, US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Morocco, Canada, Algeria and Tunisia.

Locally, the UAE Nation Brand has attracted widespread participation across the country’s public and private sectors and individuals. Calls to vote were widely shared on social media platforms and smart apps to involve public audiences in the voting process.

Millions of trees Reinforcing the country’s global and humanitarian role as a beacon of hope, a tree will be planted for every vote for the Nation Brand logo.

The initiative aims to contribute to global efforts to combat climate change, protect the environment, reduce carbon and greenhouse gases emissions and empower communities in several parts of the world, reflecting the UAE’s values of giving, improving the quality of life and protecting planet resources.

A story to share The UAE Nation Brand aims to create a symbol that distinguishes the UAE globally and cement its unique identity, humanitarian values and positive presence in the region and the world. The new logo will share the UAE’s exceptional and inspiring success story to the world.

Three logos Voting is open for people across the world from 17th to 31st December to select one of three UAE logos that the ‘Inspiring 49’ from the seven emirates took part in designing. Logos up for vote are titled "Emirates in Calligraphy", "The Palm" or "7 Lines".

Emirates in Calligraphy The "Emirates in Calligraphy" logo emphasises the unique association and sentiment that the name "Emirates" brings to UAE citizens, residents and visitors coming together from all over the world.

The logo depicts the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy that reflects authenticity and originality associated with the UAE. The rolling curves of the font capture the flow of ocean waves merging with the sand dunes of UAE’s golden desert, portraying the country’s unique geographical identity. The smooth and harmonious movement of the letters symbolises the constant human and social progress in the UAE as a nation that does not stop growing in the face of challenges and does not believe in the word "impossible." The UAE is a country built on achieving the impossible.

The Palm The palm tree has long been associated with the Emirates, forming an indispensable part of its history and distinctive identity as an unconditional giver.

By designing the palm tree with colours closer to golden, the logo manifests the undulating vistas of the desert dunes shining in the sunlight. The elegant lines suggest the radiance, momentum and dynamism of a nation on the move.

Symbolising the willpower of the leaders and people of UAE, palm trees have withstood storms and challenges with strength and firmness. Their powerful branches are as high as the ambitions of the people of UAE, with leaves providing shade and support to millions of people living on the land.

Similar to Canada’s maple leaf and New Zealand’s silver fern, the palm represents the national identity of the UAE and sums up the country’s values of giving, pride, dynamism and ambitions.

7 Lines Seven lines rise up tall with momentum, optimism and dynamism as a tribute to the seven bold leaders who shaped the Emirates and united their people’s aspirations under one flag. Seven lines, shaping the map of the Emirates with the national colours, represent the future-focused leaders of the seven emirates united towards the country’s growth.

The lines, vibrant in colour, reflect the UAE’s ongoing journey of development driven by a wave of progress, innovation, excellence and boundless aspirations.

Designed in the flag colours of black, green and red, the lines are connected with the white colour, symbolising the heart and spirit uniting people of the seven emirates under the main principles of humanity. The unique diversity that enriches the fabric of the UAE society and sets it apart as global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation is featured in the different colours and sizes of the lines.