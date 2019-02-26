VP approves Dh32bn for 34,000 housing units for Emiratis

By Wam

Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the construction of 34,000 housing units for Emiratis across different parts of the UAE at a total cost of AED32 billion to be delivered up until 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has also given directives to raise the value of salary ceiling of beneficiaries obtaining support from the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme from AED10,000 to AED15,000. His Highness also directed to raise the value of housing loans for citizens in government residential neighbourhoods from AED800,000 to AED1.2 million as a maximum loan amount, depending on the value of the premises.

The decisions came during an inspection tour conducted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on Monday, during which, he visited a number of housing projects and road infrastructure projects in Ras Al Khaimah.

During the tour, His Highness emphasised, "We have pledged, from the beginning, to ensure that every UAE citizen is provided with a home, and that no area is left undeveloped."

"The quality of housing across the country is of a unified standard," Sheikh Mohammed said, adding that housing services for UAE citizens are also unified.

"We want higher levels of competitiveness between government sectors for the benefit of Emiratis. The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme holds a special value providing necessary services to Zayed's children," His Highness continued.

He stressed, "UAE citizens deserve the country's full attention, because of their continued sacrifices to the nation's development."

"Our first, second and third focus is on Emiratis, and we will not be sidetracked from ensuring a sound quality of life for all citizens," Sheikh Mohammed concluded.

Accompanying His Highness were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development.