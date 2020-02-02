VP attends crowning of Hamdan bin Mohammed as winner of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, held in Al-Ula Governorate in Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid cheered on as the Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum galloped to victory, finishing in 04:35:13 hours. In the second place came MRM Stables’ Saif Al Mazrouei followed by F3 Stables’ Saeed Al Harbi.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is considered one of the most important events on the horse endurance race calendar in the world. More than 200 riders representing 17 countries took part in the event.

The event was attended by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; and Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, CEO of Meydan Group.

