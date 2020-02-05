VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment

By WAM

Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, honored today the winners of the third edition of The Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment.

Sheikh Mohammed, in presence of Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, awarded Professor Lourdes Vega, Director of the Research and Innovation Center on CO2 and Hydrogen, RICH Centre, at Khalifa University, with the Medal of The Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment; and Moroccan scientist Rachid Yazami, with Life Time Achievement Medal for his research on fluoride ion batteries. Life The Time Achievement Medal celebrates prominent Arab scientists.

As part of the celebration and awarding the winners of the Medal, Sheikh Mohammed received in his palace in Za’abeel, members of Emirates Scientists Council, and members of Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists and a scientist, and prominent thought leaders in academia and researches. Sheikh Mohammed praised the role of scientists and their contributions in preparing new generations of scientists who will lead the future of the research in the country in the future.

Sheikh Mohammed also said that the UAE has adopted a new approach to use knowledge and advanced sciences in preparing its plans and future strategies; as well as to find solutions of for the challenges as unlocking new opportunities that help the UAE’s preparations for the next 50.

"We rely on the role of scientists and talented and brightest minds to enrich this approach through their contributions in building capabilities of our sons, and enable them with sciences. Our country is open on knowledge and celebrates those who make scientific breakthrough and appreciate their role in providing innovative solutions to future challenges and community service, so that the UAE will be a laboratory for advanced science, an incubator for scientists and a conducive environment for scientific research.

Sheikh Mohammed also congratulated the two winners of the medals for their scientific contributions, stressing on the importance of doubling the efforts to unlocking new opportunities to support the UAE drive and its preparation for the next 50, and reaching UAE centennial 2071.

Launched in 2017, the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment is one of the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It aims to recognise scientists, researchers and experts’ outstanding achievements and unique contributions in various scientific fields and to promote their prestigious status within the community. It is also designed to create a stimulating environment that boosts innovation and scientific research and nurtures a new generation of Emirati scientists and researchers.

The first two editions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment featured numerous nominations from the scientific community across several research disciplines, such as medicine, engineering, biology, genetics, geology, psychology, materials science, physics, robotics, neurology, water technologies, nanomaterials, and many others.

