VP launches ‘Dubai International Best Practices Centre’ at World Government Summit

By WAM

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today launched the Dubai International Best Practices Centre (DIBPC) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, being held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the launch ceremony of the centre that will act as a network that links global best practices.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stressed the importance of introducing international best practices and supporting the UAE's knowledge economy strategy, benefitting from global best practices, and studying their applicability.

Furthermore, Al Hajri said the DIBPC is linked to eight areas, such as urban planning, building and construction engineering, infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, food security, climate change, economic growth, and social and economic development.

"The DIBPC will be distinguished by a number of features, the best of which will be the presentation of best practices through leading international companies, organizations, universities and research centers as well as international cities and awards. It will also be characterized by investment opportunities by creating a platform to attract foreign investment, enhancing and creating long-term partnership and investment space, as well as the use of global consultants in the process of forming companies, developing lasting relationships with the participants," Al Hajri said.

"The DIBPC will also feature open learning through an interactive platform to showcase global best practices, provide interactive training courses and workshops, continuous brainstorming sessions, and create a future beyond Expo 2020 to allow local public and visitors to participate," added Al Hajri.

He explained that the Municipality is keen on the success of DIBPC through the outputs of researches and studies, relations between partners and visitors, investment opportunities and turning them into real projects, to make Dubai an incubator of best international practices and a global cultural tourism destination, as well as a platform to collect results and indicators in the areas of best practices to strengthen the knowledge economy and community participation in different areas, which have a significant impact on an individual's life.