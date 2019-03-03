VP meets with King of Bahrain, underlines agreement of UAE and Bahrain on key issues

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain at Al Sakhir Palace in Manama.

The meeting discussed boosting the historic fraternal ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain in various aspects for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the agreement between the leaderships of the UAE and Bahrain on issues regarding the region and beyond.

He also pointed out the importance of furthering cooperation to ensure the security and stability in the Gulf region and the Arab world.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed building on the successful hosting of sports tournaments in the Gulf region with special emphasis on equestrian events.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed attended a part of the HM the King of Bahrain Endurance Cup organised by the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation at the Bahrain International Endurance Village.

The event was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, Bahrain's National Guard Commander; Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Protocol and Hospitality; and Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Meydan Group.