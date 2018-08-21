VPS Healthcare donates Dh26m to UAE’s Kerala Emergency Relief Campaign

By Wam

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of UAE-based VPS Healthcare, has donated AED26 million towards the relief campaign for Kerala in the aftermath of the most devastating floods to affect the South Indian state in over a century.

The floods have so far led to hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands of people. The extremely heavy rainfall has also caused unprecedented loss to property, with considerable damage to the infrastructure across the state.

Dr Vayalil’s generous contribution comes as part of the emergency relief campaign launched by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KBZF) in line with the directives of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Mohammed Hajji Al Khouri, General Manager of KBZF, commended Dr Vayalil’s efforts to help the residents of Kerala overcome the tragic impact of the floods as soon as possible. He stressed that the donations of UAE-based Indian businessmen highlight the vital role that individuals play in the charity, development and humanitarian fields.

He praised the donors for contributing to the UAE’s humanitarian endeavors and reinforcing the country’s status as the world’s top donor of development aid - the result of the combined efforts of the country’s government entities and the tireless work of its citizens and residents.