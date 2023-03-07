W Motors unveils GHIATH SWAT edition for Dubai Police

By E247

W Motors, the UAE-headquartered automotive manufacturer unveiled its newest addition to the GHIATH fleet– the GHIATH SWAT edition – at the World Police Summit, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 7-9 March 2023.

A Special Projects Division initiative, the GHIATH SWAT tactical response vehicle follows the release of the world’s most advanced security vehicle, the GHIATH Smart Patrol, which was officially launched at last’s year summit.

Designed, engineered and developed by W Motors in response to the demanding requirements of SWAT team operations, the purpose-built GHIATH SWAT meets the highest industry standards for tactical response. Its ruggedly aggressive design is supported by customized heavy duty upgraded suspension for increased payload with the ability to effortlessly handle multi-terrain environments. This is complemented by a raft of inbuilt next-generation technological capabilities designed to support mission safety, security and success.

Commenting on the unveiling, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police, said: “At Dubai Police, we are committed to staying ahead and providing our officers with the best tools to ensure the safety and security of our city. Our partnership with W Motors has been instrumental in upgrading our fleet with top-notch vehicles such as the GHIATH Smart Patrol, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed for optimal performance in challenging situations. With this commitment to excellence, we will continue raising the bar for law enforcement worldwide."

“The second GHIATH model to be proudly designed, developed and manufactured in the UAE at our Dubai Silicon Oasis facility, and rolling off the production line just one year after the launch of the GHIATH Smart Patrol, reaffirms our commitment to accelerate the future of high-performing, high-spec security vehicles, in partnership with Dubai Police. This latest addition to the GHIATH fleet marks the start of an expansion programme that will see more cutting-edge technology and smart solutions-enhanced models added to the fleet,” said Ralph Debbas, Founder and CEO, W Motors.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new GHIATH SWAT edition vehicle to our fleet as it significantly enhances our force's tactical response capabilities. Dubai Police has always prioritised the provision of the right gadgets and tools, including top-of-the-line vehicles, to equip our officers for success in any situation. The Ghiath SWAT edition exemplifies this commitment, incorporating the latest technology that empowers us to address any security challenge with greater speed and precision,” added His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs, Dubai Police.



Key exterior features of the GHIATH SWAT include a reinforced front push bar; tactical side and rear steps; weapons and ammunition mounting and storage systems; specialised police equipment storage; a crowd dispersal smoke system; two military grade infrared LED light system for night vision driving and surveillance; a covert infrared tracking lights and two high-intensity LED light-supported rear-mounted side pods; and nine surveillance cameras with number plate recognition capabilities.

The interior is no less impressive with facial recognition and driver behaviour-enabled surveillance cameras; a vehicle GPS tracker deployment system; real-time connectivity with the control center; plus, two rear seat-mounted removable military spec android tablets and four police body cam charging docks.



The W Motors factory will also be fully completed in Q2 2023, and features a dedicated GHIATH assembly line, with an estimated 1,000 vehicles per year set to be produced. This will be followed by the rollout of additional GHIATH models, which are scheduled for launch later this year, in partnership with Dubai Police as part of its expanding fleet.

Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the state-of-the-art automotive production facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East and will be the production hub for the company’s growing portfolio of next-generations vehicles, including limited series hypercars, electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous models, as well as Special Projects Division vehicles.

About W Motors Automotive Group Holding Limited

Founded in 2012, W Motors is the first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars in the Middle East. Based in Dubai, the fully integrated company capabilities span automotive design, research & development, through to technology and engineering, as well as consultancy and manufacturing under the Special Projects Division.

Led by Founder and CEO Ralph Debbas, W Motors is the creative force behind some of the most exclusive and technologically advanced vehicles available in the market today.

Its first hypercar was the iconic Lykan HyperSport, which catapulted the company to international stardom when it took centre stage as a hero car in Universal Studios' Furious 7 movie. Its most recent hypercar launch was the Fenyr SuperSport, a limited edition with a production run of 110 units.

The company also created the world’s most advanced security vehicle for Dubai Police the GHIATH Smart Patrol part of its Special Projects Division. The GHIATH Smart Patrol represents a radical departure from classic security vehicle development and ushers in a new era of innovation-led high-tech defense and security capabilities.

In 2019, W Motors became the first private company to deposit its shares in the Nasdaq Dubai Central Securities Depository (CSD), and established W Motors Automotive Group Holding Limited within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

In Q2 2023, W Motors will open a state-of-the-art automotive factory in Dubai UAE to accommodate the production of all current and future models, including electric and autonomous vehicles, in line with Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s smartest city.

