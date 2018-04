The National Center of Meteorology has warned motorists against poor visibility.

In a statement today, the NCM said visibility levels might get down to less than 3000 m due to heavy dust blowing over some coastal and internal areas until 20.00 today.

It confirms its previous warnings to sea vessels in the Arabian Gulf, saying sea fluctuations persist and waves height in depth go between 4 - 6 feet and may reach 7 feet until 23.00 tonight.