'We will hold our martyrs' sacrifices as medals of dignity and honour': President Khalifa

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's statement to 'Nation Shield' magazine on Commemoration Day is as follows: "The 30th of November, which our nation marks annually as Commemoration Day, is a day to treasure the values of sacrifice, dedication and loyalty to the homeland. The nation, both leadership and people, will never forget our servicemen who offered their dear lives and blood on the battlegrounds of justice, right, duty and pride in defence of the Union, safeguarding its sovereignty and preserving its achievements, so as to keep aloft the flag of the UAE as a symbol of strength, dignity, protection and glory.

"On this day, we pledge to our martyrs – civilian or military – that we will hold their sacrifices as medals of dignity and honour, and will cherish their souls as lamps that light up the path ahead for future generations. We will also hold them as role models for love and defence of the nation. Their families and children will receive the highest care and assistance from the state.

"On this glorious national occasion, we call upon the citizens of the UAE to keep the noble values of sacrifice as a living, enduring role model in their life, to respect and value duty, to be determined in upgrading their capabilities and skills, and to excel in performing their work, as great nations are built by science, creativity, achievement, leadership, determination, sincere dedication, and ultimate sacrifices. There is no life without dignity and there is no dignity without sacrifices.

"Sacrifices will only make us stand more steadfast, united and strong in defence of the state that our forefathers founded on the values of dedication, sacrifice, giving and generosity.

"On this immortal day, we salute the soldiers, officers and commanders of our gallant Armed Forces and all personnel of our other security agencies stationed on the battlegrounds of honour to defend the homeland, to raise its flag high, to protect its achievements and to respect internal and external obligations. We also salute Emirati citizens, especially those who are performing their security, civilian and humanitarian duties within the UAE and abroad.

"May Allah Almighty protect our country, grant His mercy to our martyrs and make Paradise their final abode, along with the prophets, the companions, the martyrs and the good people. We also ask Allah Almighty to reward their families in the best way and to continue granting the grace of security, safety and stability to our state.

"Let us hoist our national flag high and offer everything that is dear and precious for its sake and well-being," Sheikh Khalifa concluded.