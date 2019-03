By Wam

The National Center of Meteorology ?warns of weather disturbances in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea due to fresh to strong northwesterly winds.

In a statement today, NCM said winds with a speed of 60 km/hr coupled with a rough to very rough sea are expected at times with wave heights of 8-12 feet offshore.

On Oman Sea, winds with a speed of 55 km / h and waves of 5-8 feet are forecast up to 12 pm tomorrow.