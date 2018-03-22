Weather forecast for Thursday-Sunday

The country is set on Thursday for humid weather at night and in the morning over some of coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog formations, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

On Friday, some low clouds will appear to the east by afternoon, with temperatures tending to rise.

On Saturday, humid weather is expected at night and in the morning over Western areas with a chance of fog formations; clouds amount will increase over eastern and southern areas by afternoon with further rise in temperatures.

On Sunday, it's expected to be humid at night and in the morning over western coasts and hazy at times and some clouds will appear to the east by afternoon. Temperatures will continue rise.