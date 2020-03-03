WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed for facilitating medical supplies delivery to Iran

By WAM

The World Health Organisation Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has commended His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the UAE government, for deploying an aircraft that helped WHO deliver medical supplies and equipment to Iran in a bid to help contain the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.

"I would like to inform you that a WHO team arrived in Iran this afternoon to deliver supplies and support the government in the response. I would like to use this opportunity to thank Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates for his support in making this mission possible," said Dr Ghebreyesus at a news conference held at the organisation's premises here this evening.

The UAE deployed an aircraft that carried 7.5 tonnes of cargo from Dubai to Iran on Monday afternoon. The laboratory diagnostic kits in the cargo will help screen thousands of people, further supporting the efforts to control the epidemic.

Dubai's International Humanitarian City facilitated the packing and loading of the shipment containing hundreds of thousands of gloves, surgical masks, and other basic medical supplies, that could assist some 15,000 healthcare workers taking care of coronavirus patients in Iran.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.