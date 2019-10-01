Why Steve Jobs' executive coach is heading to Abu Dhabi

By Staff

Today’s public sector leaders are leading by example, making economic contributions and are continually finding new ways to tackle challenges which makes intelligent leadership in the public sector a crucial element. It not only influences the job performance and satisfaction of employees, but also impacts how government and public organizations perform. According to the Global Leadership Forecast 2018, only 14% of companies have a strong leadership benchmark, the lowest forecast in the 21st century.

In lines with the current global leadership changing culture and with a vision of preparing organizations for the future of work, the 7th Annual GOV HR Summit, Supported by the Human Resource Development Fund, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and hosted under the theme of “Because Nation Building is about developing Human Capital”, will bring John Mattone, the best-selling author & coach of the founder of Apple Inc., Steve Jobs, along with other international and regional HR leaders and decision makers on October 15-17, 2019 at the Rixos Sadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

The contribution made by Mattone as the Executive Coach to Jobs was an important part of his success. Especially the pull he received by inculcating the visionary leadership and innovative culture in his organization, derived from his coach, ultimately made him an immortal name in the business world.

At the summit, John Mattone, will share intelligent leadership lessons during his opening keynote speech and also lead a high impact master class on Intelligent Leadership. John’s session will give an overview of how forward-thinking leaders are improvising their approach of finding new talent in the respective sectors and will discuss top trends of transformational leadership. The keynote speech will also emphasize on building critical skills, strengthening the leadership pipelines and improving employee experience as corporations with engaged employees are foreseen to perform with better results in the economic market.

During his session, John Mattone will also enunciate on the principles that create future global leaders with game-changing insights on how to overcome self-imposed limiting thoughts and habits. The session will be based on the foundation on ‘Leadership Maturity Model’ that will teach leaders the predictive component to unlock the potential in order to drive a sustained operating performance thereby creating a winning culture for the corporation.

Commenting on his involvement in the summit, John Mattone says, “GCC is definitely moving towards a pathway where there is a strategic plan for growth while retaining employee individuality and understanding the strengths and weakness of each organization. Having done a lot of work in the region, By and large, I don’t see any difference in the private & public sector executives nor any specific difference when I compare the GCC to the rest of the world , for them to be best they want to be .. whether you are a public or private sector executive there still needs to be an understanding as to what their strengths and what they need to improve to be successful as a leader and what’s going to instigate them on getting on that pathway and to become better, is when they can co create a strategic plan, introspect, think critically, make decisions and be emotionally intelligent, work relentlessly with talent & build a team”

In lines with the economic vision of the region that calls for a shift to a diversified and a knowledge-based economy, the GOV HR Summit will create a regional platform that aims to discuss the growing trends of the HR market, share insights on the deeper challenges faced by the people management sector with out of the box solutions and initiatives through real-life case studies. The stellar lineup of advisory board members and speakers at the summit include Melanie Weaver Barnett, Chief Executive Education Officer, Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, USA, Shaikha Dr. Alia Humaid AlQassimi, First Emirati Specialized in Aesthetic Gynecology, UAE, Eng. Faisal Ahmed Bakhashwain, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Civil Service, KSA, Samer Al Rayyan, Deputy Director General, Human Resource Development Fund, KSA, Mahmood Al Hay Al Hameli, SVP Business Support, Senaat, UAE, Wadha Bin Zarah, Women Enablement Director, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, KSA, Salma Al-Hajjaj, GM-Human Resources, Gulf Bank, Kuwait amongst many others

Commenting on the 7th edition of the summit, Ackash Jain, Director, QNA International, says “This year, it is an absolute pleasure to have such brilliant international & regional leaders as speakers and board members for the summit. Undoubtedly, Mattone is a powerfully engaging, internationally-acclaimed keynote speaker and top-ranked executive coach. He is globally respected as a uniquely distinguished authority that can ignite and strengthen a leader’s inner-self and talents, enabling them to realize four ‘game-changing’ outcomes that they can leverage in their business and life, namely the 4As, Altruism, Affiliation, Achievement, and Abundance, which are the seeds to achieving sustained greatness and creating a lasting legacy. In an era of digital leadership, it is crucial to evolve and devise strategies and develop competencies that will take companies forward. Also, with the Gen Z joining the workforce, the future of HR has digitized making a significant impact in the work landscape. As every organization requires the need for efficient human capital, it is imperative to delve in these topics that affect every aspect of people management and look for impactful and inspiring solutions.”

The GCC GOV HR Awards 2019 be held in conjunction with the GOV HR Summit, the awards aim to highlight, honor and celebrate path breaking achievements of public & private sector organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership towards driving organizational and team effectiveness through Human Capital Management, Diversity and Strategic Planning.