Women’s achievements within Dubai’s energy sector highlighted

By Wam

ENOC Group’s inaugural ‘Women in Energy Awards’ honoured eight women in a first-of-its-kind award ceremony held to recognise women’s achievements within Dubai’s energy sector.

The biennial awards which were previously announced on ‘Emirati Women’s Day’ in August 2017 saw several strong entries from nine government entities across three major categories.

A third-party judging panel followed stringent qualifying measures in selecting winners in the business, professional and social categories. Nada Jasim from RTA and Maryam Obaid Al Mheiri from Dubai Municipality were declared winners in the highly coveted ‘Best Woman Leader in Energy Sector’ within the business category, while Salha Ali Aldisi from DEWA was recognised as the ‘Best Professional Personality in Energy Sector’ under the professional category. Fatma Essa Almuhairi from DEWA took home the ‘Best CSR Contribution in Energy Sector’ award in the social category.

The other winners were Dr. Dina Mohamed Ibrahim from DEWA and Niveen Al Kendy from ENOC Group in the ‘Best Woman Technocrat in Energy Sector’ awards while Noora Ahmad Ali Abdulrahman from DEWA and Shamma Al Falasi from ENOC Group won the ‘Best Young Woman Leader in Energy Sector’ award.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to become among the top 25 nations to excel in women empowerment, the ‘Women in Energy Awards’ provides a platform for women in the energy sector to showcase some of the great work being done by females who are making an impact within the sector."

According to a recent Ernst & Young Women in Power and Utility Index, women represent only 20 per cent of the global energy sector workforce, while the representation of women in senior executive positions worldwide is in single digits.

Al Falasi added, "The UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, strongly believed that the progress and development of our society can only be achieved when we empower women, encourage their participation and enable their professional growth."

The next cycle of ‘Women in Energy Awards’ will commence in 2020.