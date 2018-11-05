World Tolerance Summit to kick-off this month in Dubai

By WAM

The International Institute for Tolerance, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced the list of speakers for the World Tolerance Summit (WTS) sessions, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on 15th and 16th November 2018.

With the theme 'Prospering from Pluralism: Embracing Diversity through Innovation and Collaboration', the two-day summit brings together more than 1,000 high-ranking government officials, specialists, academics, peace experts, social activists, diplomats, international and local organisations, intellectuals, stakeholders and representatives of the public and private sectors.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, will attend the summit and deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony. The Chairman of the Higher Committee for the summit and the Managing Director of IIT, Dr. Hamad Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani will also be present during the summit's proceedings.

The participants in the event will discuss several issues including how to spread the message of peace and tolerance globally, and the role of governments in promoting tolerance, peace in diversity, the role of social media in spreading social messages to ensure respect for cultural and religious pluralism, and the commitment to dialogue, peaceful coexistence and the role of the academic curriculum in promoting tolerance and peace.

The summit will shed light on the key topics that will be presented in six sessions, in which 30 speakers will participate, in addition to six specialised workshops. Speakers during the sessions will include Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al Saud, Secretary-General and Member of the Board of Trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies from Saudi Arabia; Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf; Adama Dieng, Special Adviser of the UN-Secretary General on the Prevention of Genocide, and Ambassador Dr. Ahmed lhab Gamaleldin, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights and International Humanitarian and Social Affairs from Egypt.

The World Tolerance Summit will provide an innovative and creative solution to spreading awareness of tolerance among the youth and promote education about the active implementation of tolerance in one’s daily lifestyle. The event will emphasise and affirm the universal right for all to adhere qualities of tolerance in society and to encourage Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, activities among local and international institutions.