Worshippers across UAE perform funeral prayers for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

By WAM

Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, worshippers in all mosques across the UAE performed on Friday funeral prayers in absentia for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, following Juma's prayers (Friday prayers).

Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll surpassed 22,000 and bitter cold compounded the suffering of the homeless.

In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, one of those hit hardest by the region's worst earthquake in nearly a century, the stench of death clung to the air.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.