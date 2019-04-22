Yas Conference Centre welcomes Formula Ethara National Finals

By WAM

Yas Conference Centre at Yas Marina Circuit has welcomed the fifth edition of Formula Ethara National Finals – a STEAM-based competition for schools from the UAE and, for the first time ever, Oman.

Having established a reputation for scholastic excellence since the inaugural event in 2014, the Formula Ethara National Finals 2019 welcomed 47 teams from 23 schools with a total of 185 students at primary school level, all competing for prizes across several categories.

This year’s final was the first since the UAE Ministry of Education fully integrated the programme into the UAE national curriculum.

Among the Grade 3 and above students taking part in this year’s contest were three teams from The Sultan’s School in Muscat, Oman, along with pupils of determination from Al Karamah School in Abu Dhabi.

Following a hard-fought competition in front of 300 spectators, the judges awarded the UAE Professional Category title (those with previous experience of Formula Ethara National Finals) to Team Thunderstorm from JESS Arabian Ranches, with Furious Phoenixes from The Sultan’s School in Oman scooping the Rookie Category award.

Formula Ethara is a structured programme of interactive learning that was created by Yas in Schools to inspire children to learn valuable skills in a fun, interactive and educational environment that delivers STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and maths) and 21st Century learning outcomes.

From all over the UAE, in addition to entries from Oman, the 23 teams were made up of either all girls, all boys or mixed gender teams. The challenge aims to instil a sense of achievement, dedication and to teach practical problem solving that will inspire future generations of leaders in the UAE and beyond.

Paul Bray, Yas in Schools Specialist, said, "Formula Ethara is an amazing competition that gives young minds the opportunity to excel through a range of exciting STEAM-based challenges. The contest has a long history of excellence. Each year we are consistently impressed by the standard of work produced by the teams – and the 2019 edition was no different.

"We were delighted to award the UAE’s Team Thunderstorm and Oman’s Furious Phoenixes with their trophies after both sets of youngsters put in amazing performances in every aspect of the contest, from the practical racing of their cars to the way each team member helped to present their work to the judges.

"Formula Ethara has been part of the UAE national curriculum since September 2019 and we were thrilled to see the results of that commitment by the UAE Ministry of Education pay off as the students demonstrated fantastic abilities across each STEAM subject. We look forward to welcoming more incredible teams next year as Formula Ethara continues to go from strength to strength."