Young girl's wish granted to go on a cruise journey

On the occasion of World Happiness Day, Abu Dhabi Ports and Make a Wish Foundation UAE joined efforts to grant the wish of Ghaya, an 11-year-old Bahraini girl living in Ras al-Khaimah.

Ghaya expressed her wish to go on a cruise at an interview that was conducted with the Make a Wish UAE team at Al Basma Camp recently. Having heard of her wish, Abu Dhabi Ports arranged a week-long trip for Ghaya and her family on board the MSC Splendida, departing from Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port.

Ghaya suffers from type 1 diabetes.