Youth are like renewable energy, our chance to solve future sustainability challenges, says Minister of Youth

By Wam

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui has called on UAE youth to take advantage of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, 2019, to learn about the most prominent social and economic trends aimed at promoting global sustainability, and to use them to identify and guide their future specialties.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Minister Al Mazrui said, "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has become a major international event to discuss and find solutions to sustainability challenges facing the world. For over a decade, the event has inspired and stimulated government sectors and energy sector leaders to mobilise efforts and work hand in hand to build a better future for tomorrow's generations."

"Youth are (like) renewable energy who can generate innovative ideas and reach solutions to face future challenges and achieve comprehensive sustainability in all areas of life," the Minister stated.

She went on to emphasise the eagerness of the UAE's leadership to involve young people in decision-making and policy-making to achieve comprehensive sustainable development goals. Al Mazrui said investing in human capital - especially youth - is at the top of the government's agenda. Both federal and local government agencies have been directed to develop plans and strategies to empower young people and build a generation capable of supporting sustainable development.

She noted that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week encourages young students and researchers to participate in the cause through targeted initiatives on offer, such as the 'Youth 4 Sustainability' centre.