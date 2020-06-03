Youth awareness of housing construction among priorities of Federal Youth Authority: Shamma Al Mazrui

By WAM

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority, stated that the UAE Cabinet adopted a policy to raise the awareness of the youth of the key requirements for housing construction.

During the authority’s meeting held on Thursday, 28th May, she added that the policy highlights the support of the UAE’s leadership for the youth, to enable them to achieve family stability.

"The decision to adopt the new policy, which is one of the initiatives of the Authority, reflects the keenness of the government to support the youth and help them start new families and achieve successes. It also reflects the leadership’s keenness to realise the hopes and ambitions of the youth," she said.

"Drafting this comprehensive policy aims to raise the awareness of the youth of the foundations of housing construction, which is one of the top priorities of the authority’s working teams and aims to empower the Emirati youth, reinforce their role, and enable them to help achieve the country’s strategic goals," Al Mazrui added.

She then pointed out that the Authority’s teams have worked hard to accomplish this achievement and create a live and comprehensive platform to raise youth awareness of the various phases of housing construction.

The policy will provide all the necessary information on how to apply for housing grants and loans from relevant authorities, as well as on related eligibility criteria and other necessary information.

It also aims to educate the youth about available national housing programmes and facilitate the construction of houses in general, as well as brief them on modern construction techniques to ensure the availability of quality properties and avoid delays to housing projects.

A resolution of the UAE Cabinet stipulates that all relevant federal and local authorities concerned with national housing programmes shall oblige the youth aged between 18 to 35 years applying for housing aid to undergo a training course on the foundations of housing construction.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.