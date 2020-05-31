Youth to lead Ministry of Community Development's sustainable development efforts: Minister

By WAM

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, held a meeting with the members of the ministry’s youth council after being reformed based on the administration decision for 2020 to form a youth council at the Ministry.

The decision comes in line with the government and national aspirations to encourage the youth to continue sustainable development filled with the spirit of giving and achievement.

Buhmaid has directed the ministry's youth to carry out the national and development tasks to support the efforts of the UAE wise leadership especially in the current circumstances and challenges of Coronavirus-COVID-19, noting that the youth are capable of making remarkable achievements at various times and occasions, determined, responsible and gaining the confidence and trust of its leadership that enables their leadership in various areas. She said that the Ministry of Community Development efforts depend on the youth as the majority of its staff are young and this supports the vision of sustainable development with strong will and renewed giving.

The ministerial youth councils for youth respond to the instructions of the UAE wise leadership who highly believe that young people are the future. The foundation of the youth councils in the UAE support its leading role in government innovation towards global challenges. Those youth councils represent young people in all ministries in the UAE and aim to activate the role of young people, listen to their voices and harness their talents in serving the ministry and achieving the UAE vision 2021, and the national agenda for youth through the implementation of council programs, policies and plans.

The Youth Council at the Ministry of Community Development in its new formation for the year 2020 included: Ahmed Al Shaibani as Council Coordinator and membership of: Meera Al Seiri, Saleh Al Hammadi, Saeed Al Khateri, Moaza Al shamsi, Ayesha Al Ali, Ahmed Al Ghafli, Mohammad Al Balooshi, Khalid Al Shehhi, Fatma Al Gamzi, Shaikha Al Kitbi, Faiza Al Falahi and Marwa Ahli.

The competences of the Youth Council at the Ministry are divided into a set of tasks performed by the Council Coordinator, such as: managing and listening to all members' meetings, forming sub-committees or task groups according to the council's work needs, assessing the performance of members and encouraging them to attend meetings and teamwork, distributing tasks among members, and working to align the council's agenda with the national youth agenda.

The members of the Youth Council at the Ministry contribute to support and implement all the council's projects and activities, coordinate between the Secretariat of the Youth Councils and the Ministerial Council for Youth and exchange information in this regard, implement any tasks required by the coordinator for the purposes of the work and its successful goals, attend the council meetings and participate in expressing opinions on raised issues.

The Ministry's Youth Council is concerned with a set of specialties and outcomes, including innovative ideas and qualitative initiatives, sustainable efforts in the development and rehabilitation of young people in the ministry, completion of studies, research and statistics, meeting with various youth teams and promoting the ministry's initiatives and projects, and finally developing photo shoots and carrying out awareness and education tasks.

