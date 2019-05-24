Zayed Humanitarian Work Day celebrates Founding Father's noble values: Nahyan bin Mubarak

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has said that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, held on 19th Ramadan, commemorates a memory that is precious in the hearts of all Emiratis, and celebrates the noble values - based on giving and tolerance - as established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan when he founded the UAE.

In a speech marking the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said that Sheikh Zayed is a global symbol of giving, hard work and tolerance, and a model of justice, humanity and equality. He noted that the late ruler established the UAE as a land of coexistence and understanding, and the country's leadership has carried on this legacy and has made tolerance a part of daily life and practice.

Sheikh Zayed's name is associated with giving and offering aid to the needy around the world, making the UAE among the leading countries in organising international humanitarian and relief work, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan explained that the Ministry of Tolerance has researched the legacy of Sheikh Zayed in the areas of tolerance, coexistence and peace and its study concluded that Sheikh Zayed's legacy is an embodiment of the teachings of Islam and an expression of pride in the greatness of Arab and Islamic heritage, leading to harmony, compassion and global dialogue.

Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an occasion to remember the teachings of Sheikh Zayed, who was a global figure that made history and extended his hands of friendship to the East and West without discrimination, the minister continues. The Founding Father's goals were to assist people of all walks of life, and promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace around the world, Sheikh Nahyan concluded.