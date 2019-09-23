Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

By WAM

Zayed Water has donated 100% of its profits to Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to fund 12 water wells in 7 countries namely Sierra Leone, Niger, Togo, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The donation was made at an event held at the ERC office in Dubai, attended by representatives from the Sierra Leone embassy in the UAE, Al Ihsan Charity Association, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, and corporate collaborators like Agility, Posta Plus and National Beverages.

"The donation made today is the very first that we have made to Emirates Red Crescent, since sales of Zayed Water was launched five months ago. This milestone was made possible by the tremendous support received from the residents of UAE, who readily purchased Zayed Water and through collaborations with different charities, corporations and organisations that have also helped us to spread the word," commented Chief Kind Officer at ‘Be Kind’, Omar Abdulla Khalfan.

Zayed Water was launched by ‘Be Kind’, in March 2018 during the Year of Zayed, as a collaborative platform that donates 100% of its profits towards helping millions of people around the world to gain access to safe drinking water and sanitation. ‘Zayed Water’ – Be Kind’s first product was launched during Ramadan in 2019.

Speaking at the event, the Director of ERC Dubai, Mohammad Abdullah Al Haj Al Zarooni said, "Without clean, easily accessible water, families and communities are locked in poverty for generations. Digging water wells in the affected regions is a stepping-stone to development.

When people gain access to clean water, they are better able to practice good hygiene and sanitation and set aside their worries about water-related diseases. Instead, they can water crops, grow livestock and diversify their incomes."