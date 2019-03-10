Emirati students in UK raise funds for British Special Olympics team

By Wam

Nearly 70 Emirati students in the United Kingdom took part in a hiking expedition yesterday, 9th March, to raise money for the British team taking part in the Special Olympics which open in Abu Dhabi later this week. The hike took place in England’s picturesque Peak District.

Rowda al-Otaiba, the Deputy UAE Ambassador to the UK, who took part in the hike, said, "We are proud that our country is hosting the Special Olympics and delighted that our students had the idea of raising money in this way."

The hike is one of a series of fundraising activities being undertaken by Emiratis in the UK in support of the Special Olympics. These have also included an auction for corporate donors and a cycle ride by Embassy staff.