ENOC opens new service station in Al Barsha

ENOC Group has recently opened a new service station in Al Barsha, a densely populated area in Dubai – as part of its expansion plans aimed at building 54 new service stations by 2020.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "The new service station in Al Barsha underlines our commitment to offer customers fuel services in key residential communities, by providing ease of access to fuel and other retail services, and expanding our reach across Dubai and the UAE. The new station will provide relief for customers and ease congestion at our nearby service stations."

The new 40,002 sq. ft. solar powered service station offers a range of automotive services such as the tandem 8 bridge canopy - eight digital dispensers with stage two vapour recovery system, DEWA electric car charging facilities, digital displays and smart metering.

Built in compliance with the new Dubai Municipality’s Green Build regulations, the excess power generated from the solar PV panels is transmitted back to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's main grid with a solar metre designed to track the power injected back to power grid.