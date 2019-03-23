ERC, UAE Ambassador review Mozambican needs following Cyclone Idai

By Wam

The UAE Ambassador to Mozambique, Khaled Ibrahim Al Qahtani, has met with an Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, delegation that arrived in Maputo to conduct relief operations and monitor the distribution of aid to Mozambican's affected by Cyclone Idai.

During the meeting, Al Qahtani briefed the ERC team on the latest developments in areas hit by the high-end Category 2 tropical cyclone last Thursday.

The ERC delegation also met with officials from Mozambique's National Disasters Management Institute, where they coordinated the distribution of aid and reviewed the humanitarian situation and needs of individuals.

A reported 1.6 million people have been affected by Cyclone Idai across Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

On 19th March, the ERC announced that the UAE will provide AED18.3 million in emergency aid to the three countries.