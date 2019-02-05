Etihad Airways to broadcast live Papal Mass on board its flights

By WAM

Etihad Airways, UAE's national airline, will broadcast the Papal Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on board its flights through a live broadcast of this historic event on inflight entertainment screens and at the airline’s lounges worldwide.

The live screening will also be available for Etihad employees in selected locations throughout the company’s offices.

In recognition of the significance of this event, Etihad Aviation Group employees with confirmed tickets for the mass will be given the day off in order to attend, subject to operational requirements.

At the end of his visit, Etihad Airways is honoured to be flying His Holiness the Pope back to Rome’s Ciampino Airport on an Etihad Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Etihad Aviation Group is home to more than 150 nationalities across its 23,000-strong workforce and the Pope’s visit is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the diversity and spirit of cooperation witnessed throughout the company.