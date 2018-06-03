Etihad Airways to launch new service to Barcelona

Etihad Airways has announced the introduction of a new scheduled service linking Abu Dhabi, and Barcelona, effective 21st November, 2018. The route will initially be operated five times a week by a two-class Airbus A330-200 before becoming a daily operation from 31st March 2019.

Barcelona will become the second city in Spain served by Etihad Airways, complementing the airline’s existing daily service to the capital Madrid. The new link will provide business and leisure travellers with convenient timings to travel between Abu Dhabi and Barcelona, also providing seamless onward connections through Abu Dhabi to major cities in the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, Korea and Australia.

Peter Baumgartner, Chief Executive Officer Etihad Airways, said, "As one of the largest unserved markets from our Abu Dhabi base, Barcelona - a hub of culture, commerce, tourism, education, fashion and science, has witnessed a significant increase in travel demand from the emirate, and from across our wider network.

"We are now delighted to announce the first direct link between these two important global hubs. We are confident it will prove very popular with UAE and Barcelona-based customers, allowing us to extend our acclaimed inflight service, hospitality and flair to this vibrant Mediterranean city, and to build on the flourishing cultural and commercial ties between the UAE and Spain."

The new service is being launched in time for the start of the 2018 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Middle East’s largest sporting event, held from 23-25 November at the capital’s 5.55 kilometre Yas Marina Circuit.

Etihad Airways operates an extensive codeshare partnership with Air Europa (UX), on the Spanish airline’s scheduled services from Madrid to Barcelona and 18 other major European cities.