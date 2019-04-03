EU parliamentary committee backs visa-free travel for Britons after Brexit

By Wam

A European Parliament committee on Wednesday backed giving Britons the right to travel to the European Union without visas after Brexit, following weeks of controversy over the way the draft legislation dubs Gibraltar a UK "colony".

According to Reuters, the decision must still be approved by a plenary session of the EU parliament on Thursday to become EU law.

It would give Britons visa-free travel to the EU even in the event of a no-deal Brexit, on condition that Britain offers the same terms to EU citizens visiting for up to 90 days.

EU leaders next meet on Brexit on 10th April. British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that she would be asking them for another Brexit delay beyond 12th April to agree her stalled EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour party in the hope that it would then be ratified by the UK parliament.