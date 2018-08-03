Expected weather from Friday to Tuesday

By WAM

Friday: Humid in the morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Hot and hazy at times during daytimes with a probability of local convective clouds formation eastwards by afternoon. Wind: Northwesterly in general, southeasterly to northeasterly eastwards, with speed 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr, causing blowing dust at times. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Moderate in Sea of Oman.

Saturday: Humid over coasts in the morning and mist may form northerly. Hot and hazy at times during daytimes. Clouds will appear eastwards by afternoon. Wind: Northwesterly in general and easterly eastwards, with speed 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Hot during daytime with rise in temperatures over western areas. Wind: Southwesterly, becoming northwesterly by afternoon, with speed 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 32 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Hot in general and hazy at times during daytime. Wind: Southwesterly, becoming northwesterly by afternoon, with speed 15 – 25 Km/hr, reaching 32 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Humid over coasts in the morning and Hot and hazy at times during daytime, Some clouds will appear eastwards by afternoon maybe convective over the mountains. Wind: Northwesterly in general, and easterly eastwards, with speed 20 – 30 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.