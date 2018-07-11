Expo 2020 Dubai first major 5G commercial customer in MEASA

The UAE has set another benchmark for the early adoption of advanced new technology, with Expo 2020 Dubai becoming the first major commercial customer in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region to access 5G services, through its partnership with Etisalat.

The leading UAE telecom provider connected Expo 2020 Dubai to its 5G network, making the site of the next world expo the first commercial location in the MEASA region to experience 5G. The milestone reinforces the reputation of both the UAE and Dubai as leaders in innovation and infrastructure.

Nearly 20 times faster than 4G and with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will enable users to stream live 4K-resolution video anywhere at any time, with virtually no lag. Etisalat’s network will provide the most advanced digital and telecom services to Expo 2020 Dubai and its millions of visitors, supporting an expected 300,000 users on peak days.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Future Technology at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Becoming the first major 5G commercial customer in the MEASA region is a major milestone for the UAE and Dubai, and supports Expo 2020’s goal to be one of the most connected places on Earth, both physically and virtually.

"At Expo 2020 we plan to optimise every visitor’s experience by digitally connecting them with their surrounding environment and enriching their interactions throughout the expo journey. Etisalat’s 5G network will play a significant role in supporting this overall goal and providing a seamless digital experience to all visitors."

The introduction of the new technology takes forward the "Smart Dubai" vision of a digital and interconnected city and provides further impetus to its aspirations to be the world’s smartest city.

Through its "Smart Dubai" initiative, Dubai aims to empower, deliver and promote an efficient, seamless, safe and impactful experience for residents and visitors. Expo 2020, and the experience it delivers through collaboration with partners including Etisalat will play an important role in contributing to this.

Saeed Al Zarouni, Senior Vice President, Mobile Network at Etisalat, said, "Today’s announcement is significant, with Etisalat setting a global benchmark that supports UAE’s 2021 Vision, which identifies digital technology as one of the top seven primary national sectors.

"Our ability to provide 5G services to Expo 2020 is only possible due to our commitment to invest in line with our strategy to ‘Drive the Digital Future to Empower the Society’ with solutions and services that are at the forefront of the digital journey."