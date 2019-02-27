Fiery crash 'kills 20' at Cairo train station

By AFP

A fiery train crash killed at least 20 people at Cairo's main station on Wednesday, security and medical sources said, in the latest disaster to strike Egypt's rundown railways.

The train engine appeared to have slammed into the buffers at the end of the track at high speed, sparking a major blaze at the Ramses station and leaving 40 more people injured.

Egyptian state TV confirmed the casualty figures.

Firefighters were seen hosing down the charred wreckage of the train inside the station, whose walls were left blackened by the fire, as security forces guarded the site.

CCTV footage circulating online showed the train's locomotive hurtling into the barrier without slowing down. People walking on the platform were enveloped by smoke.

Other photos from the scene showed a thick cloud of black smoke billowing in the station.

Charred objects were scattered on the ground at the scene.

Separate footage filmed inside the station showed a fire engulfing the train and a nearby platform and people rushing to help the casualties.

Ambulances and rescue teams were dispatched to the site, medical sources said.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli was quick to visit the scene, promising a tough response.

"Any person found to be negligent will be held accountable and it will be severe," he said.

Photos: AFP

Egypt transport minister quits after deadly rail crash

Egypt's transport minister resigned on Wednesday, the cabinet said, hours after a deadly train crash killed 20 at Cairo's central railway station.

"Transport Minister Hisham Arafat submitted his resignation ... and the prime minister accepted," the cabinet said in a statement.