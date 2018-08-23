Fire in 17-story building in India’s Mumbai kills 4

By AP

A fire broke out Wednesday on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, killing four people and injuring 22 others, including two firefighters, officials said.

Dozens of people were rescued from the 17-story Crystal Tower building, a fire official said. The cause of the fire in Mumbai’s commercial Parel area was under investigation.

The flames and smoke spread quickly, trapping some residents in a staircase, fire services chief P.S. Rahangdale told reporters.

Rahangdale said he asked police to seal the building and arrest its owner because firefighting equipment including water hydrants, sprinklers and hose couplings were malfunctioning in the building.

Avinash Supe, dean of KME Hospital, said 24 people were brought to the hospital, four of whom were found to be dead.

The 20 others were being treated for smoke inhalation and burns and were in stable condition, he said.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire, a fire official said.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. Last December, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.

Fire in multi-story building in Mumbai; 10 feared trapped

An official says a fire has broken out on the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital. Ten people are feared trapped.

A fire official says 12 fire engines are trying to douse the flames. The cause of the fire that started Wednesday in Mumbai’s Parel area is not yet known.

Zee television news channel says firefighters are trying to rescue 10 people feared trapped in the building. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In December, a late-night fire in a Mumbai restaurant killed 15 people.