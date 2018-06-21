Five countries account for 46.6% of Abu Dhabi’s imports during first three months of 2018

Five countries contributed 46.6 percent of Abu Dhabi’s total imports during the first three months of the current year, with Japan leading at AED3.1 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia, the United States, US, India and China.

The total value of the emirate’s imports reached AED26.3 billion during the first quarter of 2018, according to figures issued today by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi.

Oman occupied first place in terms of retail sector imports, which reached a value of AED30.6 million, followed by Japan, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the US, which account for 57.5 percent of the sector.

The total value of the emirate’s exports reached AED116 billion during the first quarter of 2018, with China occupying first place in terms of business sector exports with AED1.8 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and India, which accounted for 52.9 percent of the sector.

Five key trading partners accounted for 87.4 percent of the emirate’s total retail exports, with Bangladesh occupying first place at AED57.5, followed by India, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

Five other countries accounted for 83.3 percent of the export sector, with France coming in first place in terms of contributions, as the value of its exports reached AED8.8 million, followed by Germany, Italy, Djibouti and Spain.

The US occupied first place in the government imports sector, with a value of AED530.3 million, followed by France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. These five countries accounted for 92.7 percent of this sector.

Pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, imitation jewellery, vehicles, aircraft, ships and similar transport equipment, as well as animals and livestock products, accounted for 94.5 percent of the total retail export sector.

Aircraft, ships, textiles similar goods also contributed 68.3 percent of the total imports of the retail sector.