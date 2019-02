By AFP

Five people have died after a small plane carrying them from Kenya's Maasai Mara nature reserve crashed in the west of the country, police said Wednesday.

"There were five occupants in the plane and they did not survive," said Edward Mwamburi, police chief for the Rift Valley region.

He said the Cessna plane was heading from the Maasai Mara to Lodwar, near Lake Turkana.

Emergency services have been sent to the scene.