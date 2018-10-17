Florida reporting 16 deaths after Michael, other states 10

By AP

Hurricane Michael killed at least 16 people in Florida, most of them in the coastal county that took a direct hit from the storm, state emergency authorities said Tuesday. That’s in addition to at least 10 deaths elsewhere across the South.

Here are some of the circumstances under which people died:

FLORIDA:

–Unidentified man in Gadsden County killed by falling tree on Oct. 10, confirmed by Gadsden County Sheriffs Office.

–Unidentified man in Mexico Beach, Bay County, found in destroyed home, confirmed by search and rescue team.

–Unidentified woman in Mexico Beach, Bay County, found in destroyed home, confirmed by city mayor.

–Unidentified man in Jackson County killed by falling tree on Oct. 10, confirmed by Jackson County emergency officials.

–Unidentified person in Gulf County found in destroyed home, confirmed by district medical examiner’s office.

–Unidentified man in Bay County unable to receive needed dialysis because of power outage, confirmed by district medical examiner’s office.

–Unidentified woman in Bay County needing electricity for medical treatment during power outage, confirmed by district medical examiner’s office.

–Unidentified man in Bay County cleaning up yard after hurricane and collapsed, confirmed by district medical examiner’s office.

VIRGINIA

–Bradford Clark, 43, a firefighter in Hanover County, died when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while responding to a crash on Oct. 11, confirmed by state police.

–James E. King, 45, of Pittsylvania County was swept away from his car during a flash flood on Oct. 11, confirmed by state police.

–Ronnie Allen, 36, and Ruby S. Allen, 62, both of Charlotte County, were swept away from their vehicle during a flash flood on Oct. 11, confirmed by state police.

–William Lynn Tanksley, 53, of Danville was swept away from his vehicle during a flash flood, confirmed by state police.

–Jennifer B Mitchell, 60, of Danville was stranded inside a vehicle overrun by flash flood, confirmed by state officials.

NORTH CAROLINA

–Unidentified man of Iredell County died Oct. 11 when his car was struck by a tree, confirmed by state officials.

–Unidentified woman, 64, of McDowell County died Oct. 11 when car smashed into a tree, confirmed by state emergency officials.

–Unidentified man of McDowell County died Oct. 11 when car smashed into a tree, confirmed by state emergency officials.

GEORGIA

–Sarah Radney, 11, of Seminole County died Oct 10 when struck by carport structure that smashed into home, confirmed by state emergency officials.

State and local officials in Florida have not released circumstances for other deaths listed in the state Division of Emergency Management’s tally of 16 storm fatalities.