By Wam

Fourteen people were killed in a plane crash in the Colombian plains province of Meta on Saturday, Reuters has quoted the country's civil aviation agency as saying.

The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics said there were no survivors of the crash, which occurred after the DC-3 aircraft made a distress call at 10:40 am local time (15:40 GMT).

It crashed about midway through its flight, in San Carlos de Guaroa municipality.

Photos: Reuters

The airline said it had no immediate comment.