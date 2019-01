By Wam

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Egypt for the first time since taking office on Sunday, according to Egypt's official MENA News Agency.

"While in Egypt, Macron will discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of investment," MENA reported.

Macron’s visit, which coincided with the beginning of the cultural year "France-Egypt 2019", will be his first trip to Egypt since assuming office in 2017.