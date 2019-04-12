Gas explosion also damaged world-famous Porsche collection

By AP

The gas explosion that killed one person and injured 25 others in North Carolina also damaged a building that houses a world famous collection of Porsches.





The Ingram Collection is housed next to the building in Durham that collapsed Wednesday. The building that houses the German-made cars was extensively damaged. About half its roof collapsed. Details on any damage to the collectible cars have not been released.

More than a dozen low-profile sports cars were covered in tarps in the parking lot Thursday as workers moved around. Workers occasionally pulled back the coverings, revealing at least four Porsches.

Photos: AP



The Ingram Collection issued a statement on Facebook offering thoughts and prayers for those killed and injured, but not focusing on the cars.