GCAA certifies National Reference Laboratory

By WAM

National Reference Laboratory, NRL, part of Mubadala’s network of world-class healthcare providers, has been approved by the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, to carry out drug and alcohol testing for pilots, cabin crew, ground staff, air traffic controllers and other safety-sensitive aviation professionals and stakeholders in the UAE.

NRL obtained the stringent certification for its robust testing process, quality control, extensive experience with drug and alcohol testing in other industries, and its established reputation in the UAE and the wider region as a leading reference laboratory.

Aviation is a core sector of the national economy supporting economic diversification and social development. The industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory, contributing approximately 750,000 jobs and AED200 billion to the UAE economy by 2020. As a result, the implementation of global safety standards is a top priority for the GCAA, which continues to work towards improving and developing aviation safety and security standards in the UAE through its Aeromedical Alcohol and Drug Testing Programme.

Abdul Hamid Oubeisi, Chief Executive Officer of National Reference Laboratory, said, "NRL is honoured to leverage its expertise in enhancing the UAE’s aviation industry and to make available to all operators our lab’s advanced and well-established drug and alcohol testing procedures. We are pleased that our strategic commitment to implementing world-class laboratory testing standards can directly serve this important industry and contribute to the General Civil Aviation Authority’s ongoing efforts to ensure all stakeholders in aviation adhere to international safety standards.

"Through our comprehensive occupational health testing suite, from rapid on-site testing to the more advanced laboratory-based testing, we are well equipped to help aviation companies ensure their personnel are fit for duty and capable of carrying out their safety-critical functions."