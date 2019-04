By Wam

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, for Arab States, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, has met with New Zealand's Minister of Justice, Andrew James Little, on the sidelines of the Financial Action Task Force, FATF, Ministerial Meeting in Washington D.C. on Friday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the two sides discussed means to promote "relations of friendship and cooperation between the GCC and New Zealand" across multiple sectors.