GHQ of Armed Forces announces extension of national service term to 16 months

The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the UAE Armed Forces has announced the extension of legal term of the national service - authorised by the Federal Law No. (6) for 2014 pertaining to national and reserve service - from 12 months to 16 months for Emirati male holders of a high secondary school certificate and above.

Since its implementation, the national service programme has achieved positive results and reflected positively on the conduct of the recruits. It is considered one of the UAE's most effective and important strategic move, in the light of its anticipated strategic outcomes in political, military, security, national, social and economic terms.