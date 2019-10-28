100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 Dubai

By WAM

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has confirmed that the energy used during Expo 2020 Dubai will be 100 percent generated from renewable sources.

DEWA, which is building smart grids for the generation, transmission, and distribution systems to Expo 2020, has implemented a number of mega projects, including providing Expo 2020 with 422MW of renewable energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, told Emirates News Agency, WAM.

DEWA has allocated AED4.26 billion to support the electricity and water infrastructure of the event, he added.

"The total value of electricity projects implemented by DEWA to support Expo reached AED420 million, which included the construction of three major substations with a total capacity of 132/11 kilovolt, KV. The substations are named Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability after the three subthemes of Expo 2020," Al Tayer said.

Expo 2020 will be a celebration of human innovation and creativity which aims to contribute to achieving a more sustainable future.

Al Tayer said, "This is what we are working on as part of our partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as the Official Sustainable Energy Partner for the event."

Regarding emergency preparations at Expo 2020 Dubai, Al Tayer said that the Authority has an integrated system for risk management and institutional resilience to deal with various types of risks and threats in relation to the energy sector.

"A number of mobile power generators have been allocated to facilitate the connection of the power grid to Expo 2020 in case of an emergency," Al Tayer added.

For his part, Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Due to the great importance of water and electricity in any project, we started coordination with DEWA in the early stages of Expo 2020 Dubai. The integration of water and electricity networks into the construction plan is a complex undertaking that requires consideration of design and no waste of electricity and water infrastructure, so we started validating the master plan early in 2015."

"DEWA has played a key role in assisting and supporting Expo and ensuring that adequate and efficient infrastructure is in place to serve this site during the event," he concluded.

Al Tayer said that DEWA will also install ‘Green Charger’ electric vehicle charging stations to encourage the use of environmentally-friendly cars.