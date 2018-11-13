100% salary increase for Umm Al Qaiwain government employees

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Decree No. 6 of 2018 to increase the salaries of employees of the Emirate of Umm Al Qaiwain by 100 percent to commemorate the 100th birthday of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAQ's Ruler initiative follows the approach of the UAE government under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, to continue to provide a decent life for UAE nationals.