15 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

By Wam

Fifteen new judges and one deputy prosecutor took their oath before H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, on Wednesday.

At the swearing in ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed welcomed the new Judicial Department representatives and wished them every success in performing their duty of upholding justice and rule of law.

Senior officials at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department attended the ceremony.