35 diplomats sworn-in before Abdullah bin Zayed

By Wam

A new batch of diplomats were sworn in before H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the 35 new diplomats while stressing the ministry’s keenness to employ qualified nationals, to serve and represent their country. He added that the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has empowered Emirati citizens and invested in their capacities to build the country’s future.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that the 'Year of Zayed' was a year full of noble achievements, which were derived from the values of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while urging the diplomats to be inspired by such values, to serve their country and promote its leading position around the world.

Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted the key responsibilities of the diplomats, who are required to work hard to serve their country at home and abroad, while calling on them to contact senior officials at the ministry or relevant directors to discuss any issues or challenges.

The new diplomats expressed their satisfaction for working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said that they will assume their responsibilities and serve their country.

At the end of the ceremony, the diplomats took photos with Sheikh Abdullah.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs; Mohammed Sharaf Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs; as well as department heads, senior officials, and families of the new diplomats.