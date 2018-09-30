40 Global Companies and 12 Government entities take part in Dubai Future Accelerators 5th Cohort

By Staff

Dubai Future Accelerators program, an initiative by the Dubai Future Foundation announces the launch of its 5th cohort with the participation of more than 40 local and global technological advanced companies and startups. The 9-week program aims to find innovative and smart solutions that employ modern advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, IoT, VR and AR for challenges faced by the 12 participating government entities.

The companies were selected after evaluating presentations from over 600 companies from over 70 countries around the world. Cohort 5 marks the 2 year anniversary of DFA, which provides an innovative platform that brings together distinguished startups with leading government organizations in Dubai to find innovative solutions for their current and future challenges.

10 companies from the UAE

More than 10 startups from the UAE have been successfully selected to work alongside well developed and established global companies to provide innovative and effective ideas and solutions to address government challenges. This highlights the ability and drive of companies in the UAE to employ future technologies in different sectors on a global level.

Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Member of the Executive Committee of Dubai Future Foundation, His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, confirmed that the global interaction with the Dubai Future Accelerators Program since its launch so far has made it the one of fastest accelerators program in the world. Starting from the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minster of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and guidance from the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that aims to provide a global platform to create new innovations in order to find sustainable solutions to the challenges facing people’s lives. Pointing out that the program is an effective tool in which the governmental entities find the requirements of innovation and future foresight.

His Excellency added: “Dubai continues to play a vital role in shaping the future and leading innovations, it’s a platform to radically transform today’s business models to keep up with the fast pace moving industries. Also, establish the city as the unique destination for companies, creative minds and innovative solutions from all over the world.”

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Platforms at Dubai Future Foundation stressed that DFA was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of DFF, in 2016, to make Dubai a global hub for science, technology and innovative solutions. He highlighted that 110 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between government entities and participating companies in the previous editions.

“Since its establishment, the program has attracted a number of startups from all over the world. These partnerships have contributed to improving the quality of government services and providing support to government organisations in Dubai to achieve their future objectives. This edition’s significance lies in the number of companies selected from the UAE to provide innovative solutions that shape the future of strategic sectors in Dubai,” said Al Falasi.

Challenges from 12 government entities

The event will be attended by the Department of Economic Development, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Smart Dubai, Emirates Airlines, Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Etisalat Digital, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (Du), and Dubai Municipality.

Workshops for participating companies & entities

Two workshops were held prior to the launch of the 5th Cohort; one aimed at the participating government entities and one aimed for the startups and companies. These workshops included a comprehensive presentation of the program and a detailed explanation of member’s roles and responsibilities. It also highlighted the achievements of the previous cohorts and success stories of participating companies, in addition to the challenges that were taken by government entities for startups to work on over the course of 9 weeks.